Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/9/23)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

According to WrestleTix, 6,568 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/7/23), leaving 705 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,273.

The following is an updated line-up for Monday’s RAW:

* Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair.

* What’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory