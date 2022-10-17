Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE will broadcast RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday.
According to WrestleTix, 5,734 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/16/22), leaving 490 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,224.
Here is the latest line-up for the show:
* United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle
* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis – if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract
* Brock Lesnar will appear
* Elias will return
* The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
