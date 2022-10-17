Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE will broadcast RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday.

According to WrestleTix, 5,734 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/16/22), leaving 490 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,224.

Here is the latest line-up for the show:

* United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis – if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* Brock Lesnar will appear

* Elias will return

* The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

