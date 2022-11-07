Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (11/7/22)

WWE will broadcast RAW from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA this Monday.

According to WrestleTix, 5,158 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/6/22), leaving 266 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 5,424.

There have been no matches announced for the show, that will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event, which saw Brock Lesnar defeat Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns retain the Universal Title over Logan Paul.