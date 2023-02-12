Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/13/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

According to WrestleTix, 9,442 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/8/2023), leaving 687 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 10,129.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross vs. Carmella, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali