Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 6,022 tickets, with 804 tickets still available.

Monday’s RAW will feature the third match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, and the apparent end to their feud. The pair will face each other in a Steel Cage match.

In April, Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38, and Omos secured the win at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month. The Steel Cage match will be the rubber match.