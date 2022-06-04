Latest News On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

This Monday night, WWE will broadcast RAW from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As of yesterday, the show has sold 5,032 tickets, with 543 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The arena capacity is 5,575.

WWE hasn't announced any matches for the show. It will be the fallout edition from Sunday's Hell in a Cell event.