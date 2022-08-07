Latest News on Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW (8/8/22)

This Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

According to WrestleTix, 4,546 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/3/22), leaving 1,411 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 5,957.

Here is the current card for the show:

– United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa

– A tournament to crown the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

– Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

