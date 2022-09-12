Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (9/12/22)

WWE RAW will take place from the the Moda Center in Portland, OR on September 12, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/11/22), leaving 275 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,996.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW:

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. opponent TBA

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title