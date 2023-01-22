Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary (1/23/23)

This Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

According to WrestleTix, 13,034 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/12/23), leaving 921 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 636.

In the upper decks, a number of seats re-emerged, mostly aisle seats.

Below is the updated card:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins , Brock Lesnar, and others are expected