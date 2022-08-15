Latest News on Ticket Sales For NJPW: Autumn Attack

The NJPW: Autumn Attack is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV.

According to WrestleTix, 336 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/12/22), leaving 578 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 914.

No matches have been announced for the show yet. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.