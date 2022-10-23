Latest News on Ticket Sales for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street and The Night Before Rumble

New Japan Pro Wrestling – Rumble On 44th Street will take place on Friday, October 28, at the Palladium Times Square.

According to WrestleTix, 1,005 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/20/22), leaving no seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 1,005. There are also 294 resale tickets available.

New Japan Pro Wrestling – The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street will take place on Thursday, October 27, at the Palladium Times Square.

According to WrestleTix, 652 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/20/22), leaving 338 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 990.

Rumble on 44th Street and The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street will be NJPW’s first events in New York City since the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019.