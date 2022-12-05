Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle

ROH Final Battle will take place from the College Park Center in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern.
According to WrestleTix, 1,852 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/1/22), leaving 1,805 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,657.
Below is the updated card:
ROH World Title Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)
Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.
Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title
Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)
ROH Women’s World Title Match
Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey
AEW: Ring of Honor Presents Final Battle
SAT DEC 10, 2022 – 2:00 PM
College Park Center, Arlington TX
Available Tickets => 1,805
Current Setup/Capacity => 3,657
Tickets Distributed => 1,852
Sections 202 through 205 are new
[https://t.co/yRCOtL7DO2] pic.twitter.com/0zXz440nGd
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 1, 2022