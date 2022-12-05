Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle

ROH Final Battle will take place from the College Park Center in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern.

According to WrestleTix, 1,852 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/1/22), leaving 1,805 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,657.

Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey