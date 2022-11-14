Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)

ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005.

The UFC 282 PPV, the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and NXT Deadline are among the events that night’s competition.