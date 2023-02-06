Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Supercard of Honor (3/31/2023)

The ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4pm local time from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

According to WrestleTix, 2,367 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,771 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 4,138.

This will mark the first ROH PPV event of the year.

As PWMania.com previously reported, ROH plans to hold TV tapings in Florida later this month, with many members of the talent roster speculating that they will take place at Universal Studios.