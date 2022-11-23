Latest News on Ticket Sales for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series

The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26.

According to WrestleTix, 12,735 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/22/22), leaving 183 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 12,918.

The updated card is as follows:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: TBD on SmackDown.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor