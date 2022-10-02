Latest News on Ticket Sales for Season Premiere Edition of WWE RAW (10/10/22)

The season premiere edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October 10, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 6,676 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 551 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,227.

Here is the current line-up for the season premiere edition of RAW:

D-Generation X 25th anniversary celebration featuring appearances by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jesse James and X-Pac.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are also advertised to appear.