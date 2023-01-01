Latest News on Ticket Sales for the First WWE RAW of 2023

This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Monday.

According to WrestleTix, 8,341 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/31/22), leaving 768 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,109.

The following is an updated line-up for Monday’s RAW:

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins