Latest News on Ticket Sales for the WWE Royal Rumble

This month’s WWE Royal Rumble will take place from from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.
According to WrestleTix, 34,963 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/13/23), leaving 1,783 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 36,746.
The updated card is as follows:
Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, 21 other competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
