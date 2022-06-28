Latest News on Ticket Sales for This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

AEW Dynamite is back this Wednesday and will be broadcast live on TBS from Detroit, Michigan as we get the second-ever Blood and Guts match.

According to WrestleTix, 10,279 tickets have been sold for the event, leaving 2,632 tickets still available. The venue’s capacity is 12,260.

The Blood & Guts match, in which the Jericho Appreciation Society—Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker—will compete against Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli—is the only match that has been officially announced for the event as of this writing.

