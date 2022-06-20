Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight, WWE will broadcast RAW from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The show has sold 5,584 tickets, with 406 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The venue’s setup/capacity is 5,990.

Here is the latest card for the show:

Becky Lynch will face Asuka for a qualifying spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Ezekiel says Elias will be coming to Raw

