Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight, WWE will broadcast RAW from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The show has sold 5,584 tickets, with 406 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The venue’s setup/capacity is 5,990.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Jun 20 • 6:30 PM

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE Available Tickets => 406

Current Setup/Capacity => 5,990

Here is the latest card for the show:

Becky Lynch will face Asuka for a qualifying spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Ezekiel says Elias will be coming to Raw