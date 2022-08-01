Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE RAW (8/1/22)

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with fallout from Saturday’s big event.

According to WrestleTix, 10,057 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/27/22), leaving 1,106 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 11,163.

For comparison, the SmackDown event on July 16, 2021 garnered a sellout crowd of 14,000 people, while RAW on October 25, 2021 drew 8,848 attendees.

Click here to read our WWE RAW preview for tonight.