Latest News on Ticket Sales For Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 3,791 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/13/22), leaving 1,354 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 5,145.

Here is the current line-up for the show:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page

* Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

* AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle defend against Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

* ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against Dalton Castle