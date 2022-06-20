Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW will host a Dynamite event from the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI.

WrestleTix announced on Twitter that 4,346 tickets have been sold, with 916 remaining. The venue’s setup/capacity is 5,262.

AEW Presents Dynamite-Rampage

Wed • Jun 22 • 6:00 PM

UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena , Milwaukee, WI Available Tickets => 916

Current Setup/Capacity => 5,262

— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 20, 2022

The show’s updated lineup is as follows:

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

– Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho