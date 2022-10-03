Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/5/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on October 5, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 2,819 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/3/22), leaving 468 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,287.

Below is the current card:

* Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Rush

* Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Luchasaurus in action

* National Scissoring Day” with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn