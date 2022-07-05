Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW will broadcast a Dynamite event from Rochester, New York’s Blue Cross Arena.

2,392 tickets remain after the show distributed 4,611 tickets according to WrestleTix. The venue’s capacity is 7,003.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

– TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

– Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

– Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

– Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear