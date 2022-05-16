Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.
The show has reportedly sold 4,083 tickets with 753 tickets left, according to WrestleTix.
AEW Presents DYNAMITE
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm
FERTITTA CENTER, Houston, TX
Available Tickets => 753
Current Setup/Capacity => 4,836
Tickets Distributed => 4,083
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 13, 2022
Here is the updated card for the show:
Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix
Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent
Non-title Match
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita
Wardlow takes 10 lashes
Jericho confronts William Regal
CM Punk on commentary