Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

The show has reportedly sold 4,083 tickets with 753 tickets left, according to WrestleTix.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match
Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Non-title Match
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

CM Punk on commentary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR