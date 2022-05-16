Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

The show has reportedly sold 4,083 tickets with 753 tickets left, according to WrestleTix.

AEW Presents DYNAMITE

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm

FERTITTA CENTER, Houston, TX Available Tickets => 753

Current Setup/Capacity => 4,836

Tickets Distributed => 4,083 [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/XV4BHt04tM — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 13, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show:

Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Non-title Match

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

CM Punk on commentary