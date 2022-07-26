Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night.
According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921.
AEW Presents: Dynamite-Rampage
Wed • Jul 27 • 7:00 PM
DCU Center, Worcester, MA
Available Tickets => 1,182
Current Setup/Capacity => 6,921
Tickets Distributed => 5,739
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/9nJDzi1HL8
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 25, 2022
Here is the current card for the show:
– FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen
– AEW Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita
– Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
– AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. RUSH
– Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese