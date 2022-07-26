Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921.

Here is the current card for the show:

– FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

– AEW Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

– Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. RUSH

– Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

