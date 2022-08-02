Latest News on Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/3/22)

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, this Wednesday night.
According to WrestleTix, 5,114 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/31/22), leaving 1,189 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,303.
AEW Dynamite
Wed • Aug 03 • 7:00 PM
Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
Available Tickets => 1,189
Current Setup/Capacity => 6,303
Tickets Distributed => 5,114
Crossed 5K mark in the last few days.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/cO8m4TacO5
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 31, 2022
Here is the updated card for the show:
– The Undisputed Elite return
– Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
– Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
– Powerhouse Hobbs in action
– Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake on August 10
– Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
– Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club