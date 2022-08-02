Latest News on Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/3/22)


PWMania.com Staff


AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 5,114 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/31/22), leaving 1,189 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,303.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– The Undisputed Elite return

– Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

– Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

– Powerhouse Hobbs in action

– Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake on August 10

– Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

– Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

