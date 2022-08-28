Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/31/22)

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 5,763 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/26/22), leaving 1,269 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,874.

AEW Presents 'DYNAMITE'

Wed • Aug 31 • 6:00 PM

NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, IL Available Tickets => 1,269

Current Setup/Capacity => 7,874

Tickets Distributed => 5,763 [https://t.co/yRCOtL7DO2] pic.twitter.com/qvjqNo80Qu — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 25, 2022

Here is the latest card for the show:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

* Jon Moxley promo