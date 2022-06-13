Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite will take place from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.
WrestleTix announced that the show has sold 4,343 tickets, with 682 remaining. The show’s current setup/capacity is 5,025.
AEW Presents Dynamite-Rampage
Wed • Jun 15 • 6:00 PM
Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO
Available Tickets => 682
Current Setup/Capacity => 5,025
Tickets Distributed => 4,343
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/5ZNJEp4oA8
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 13, 2022
Here is the updated card for the show:
– AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match
– Wardlow vs. 20-on-1 handicap elimination match
– AEW All-Atlantic Championship tournament qualifying match: Miro vs. Ethan Page
– Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match
