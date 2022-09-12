Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (9/14/22)

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 535 seats are still available, at the time of publication (9/10/22).

WrestleTix noted, “it won’t look bad on camera but this one as a whole is not doing good and probably won’t be worth the price it cost to rent this arena. Last check many weeks back had them at 2,900+. They’re definitely over 3K now, but it’s unclear by how much.”

Here is the current line-up for the show:

* Tournament of Champions second round: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Tournament of Champions second round: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb and Britt Baker