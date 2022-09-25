Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (9/28/22)

AEW will broadcast Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA this Wednesday.

According to WrestleTix, 4,640 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/22/22), leaving 1,110 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 5,750.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* AEW World Title Eliminator: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

* Saraya speaks

* MJF speaks

* Chris Jericho championship celebration