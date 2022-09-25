Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (9/28/22)

AEW will broadcast Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA this Wednesday.
According to WrestleTix, 4,640 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/22/22), leaving 1,110 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 5,750.
Here is the updated card for the show:
* AEW World Title Eliminator: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* Saraya speaks
* MJF speaks
* Chris Jericho championship celebration
AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage
Wed • Sep 28 • 7:00 PM
The Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA
Available Tickets => 1,110
Current Setup/Capacity => 5,750
Tickets Distributed => 4,640
[https://t.co/yRCOtKPuzU] pic.twitter.com/9IBK2HQv3g
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 22, 2022