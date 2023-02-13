Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Elimination Chamber

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18.

According to WrestleTix, 13,687 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/10/2023), leaving 323 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 14,010. There are also 921 resale tickets reportedly available.

Below is the updated card for the Elimination Chamber:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

* Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

* Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

* Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 2/18 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage.