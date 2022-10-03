Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on October 8, 2022.
According to WrestleTix, 11,252 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/29/22), leaving 1,067 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 12,319.
Below is the current card:
Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)
Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Fight Pit – Special referee: Daniel Cormier
Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
Strap Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
I Quit Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)