Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on October 8, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 11,252 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/29/22), leaving 1,067 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 12,319.

Below is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit – Special referee: Daniel Cormier

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)