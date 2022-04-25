Latest News On Ticket Sales For WWE Hell In A Cell

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE holds the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event from Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL on Sunday, June 5th.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,130 tickets and there are 2,301 left.

New sections have been added as noted below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR