Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (11/28/22)

This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA tonight.

According to WrestleTix, 5,677 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/25/22), leaving 1,324 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,001.

The only confirmed match for this show at the moment, which will be the Survivor Series fallout edition, is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis.