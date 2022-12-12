Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/12/22)

This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on Monday.

According to WrestleTix, 6,128 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/9/22), leaving 1,010 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,138.

The following is an updated line-up for Monday’s RAW:

* RAW Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

* United States Championship number one contender’s match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY