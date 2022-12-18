Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/19/22)

This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday.

According to WrestleTix, 5,144 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/13/22), leaving 982 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,126.

The following is an updated line-up for Monday’s RAW:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs