WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA this Friday.

According to WrestleTix, 5,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/10/22), leaving 1,023 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,268.

WWE are making it very clear Bray will be here on Friday on their events page.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* LA Knight vs. mån.sôör

* Bray Wyatt to appear