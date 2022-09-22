Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE SmackDown (9/23/22)

WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City this Friday.

According to WrestleTix, 6,079 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/20/22), leaving 659 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,738.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Roman Reigns returns

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso (c) vs. Ridge Holland & Butch

* Braun Strowman’s in-ring return vs. Otis