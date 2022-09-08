Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE SmackDown (9/9/22)

WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

According to WrestleTix, 8,669 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/7/22), leaving 353 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,022.

The only thing confirmed for the show is Braun Strowman’s appearance following his WWE return on Monday’s RAW. The show will also include the fallout from Clash at the Castle.