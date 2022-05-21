Latest News On Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 22,519 tickets, with 11,915 left. The setup capacity for the event is 34,434.

Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both advertised for the event, although there’s no word yet on who they will be facing.