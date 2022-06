WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon that the show has sold 23,389 tickets, with 11,261 remaining.

The show is scheduled to feature Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but there’s no news on who they’ll be wrestling. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton at the event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.