WWE Survivor Series will take place from the TD Garden, Boston, MA on November 26, 2022.

According to WrestleTix, 12,805 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 150 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 12,955.

This event will feature the return of WarGames.

The next big event for WWE will be Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.