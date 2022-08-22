Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE WrestleMania 39

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, which is close to Los Angeles.

According to WrestleTix, 49,544 tickets have reportedly already been issued for WrestleMania night 1, at the time of publication (8/21/22), leaving 1,602 seats still available. 3,770 tickets are available via resale. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 51,146.

50,122 tickets have reportedly already been issued for WrestleMania night 2, at the time of publication (8/21/22), leaving 1,024 seats still available. 3,617 tickets are available via resale. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 51,146.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR