Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE WrestleMania 39

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to WrestleTix, 54,026 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/8/2023), leaving 1,966 seats still available for Night 1, while Night 2 has 54,716 tickets that have reportedly already been issued leaving 1,276 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 55,992.

Below is the current card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR