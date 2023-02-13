Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to WrestleTix, 54,026 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/8/2023), leaving 1,966 seats still available for Night 1, while Night 2 has 54,716 tickets that have reportedly already been issued leaving 1,276 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 55,992.

Below is the current card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

