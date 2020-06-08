Latest News On Tonight’s WWE RAW Segment With Viking Raiders And Street Profits

WWE has confirmed that the decathlon on tonight’s RAW between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be the end of their “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” competition, which is currently tied 2-2. The decathlon should stretch over several RAW segments as it will feature all 10 events. Decathlons usually take place over two days and feature a 100-meter dash, a 400-meter dash, shot-put, discus, pole vault, javelin, high jump, long jump, a 1,500-meter run, and 110-meter hurdles.

Below is WWE’s preview for tonight’s decathlon on RAW: