Latest News on Triple H Gaining Back Power Over the WWE NXT Brand

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been rumors that Triple H may have regained authority over the NXT 2.0 brand after he allegedly told people on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center that “he’s back.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He was just there. He said that he was back. He didn’t say what exactly that meant. I asked some people there, and they said that he just said things are happening, and he can’t talk about them right now, but he’s back. So, that’s basically it. Whatever it is will come out in the days to come, but nobody knew exactly what he meant by that. Was he back running NXT? Perhaps. Is he back with more power? Yes. He does seem to have more power now.”

Grayson Waller joked about the story:

“Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say “I’m back… to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller.”