Latest News On Tyson Fury’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Status

There’s lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury and WWE WrestleMania 36. According to WrestleVotes, one source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa.

If Wilder wins, Vince McMahon won’t be throwing money at someone who just lost on PPV.

So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court.