Latest News On Upcoming Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling is set for another set of TV tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville this weekend.

Most of the Impact roster will travel to Nashville on Friday for the tapings, according to Fightful Select. The company will hold their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, and then film more content until early the following week.

Like recent TV tapings, these will cover a few months worth of Impact content. There’s no word yet on if there will be any AEW involvement, but this will be the first set of Impact TV tapings where the Impact – AEW working relationship is not a poorly kept secret.

Stay tuned for more on remember to join us for live Hard To Kill coverage this Saturday.